Lineman Appreciation Day: Share with Your Favorite Boise Lineman!

Today, April 18th, 2024, the Treasure Valley joins the nation in honoring the hardworking individuals who keep our communities powered up and connected. Lineman Appreciation Day recognizes the dedication and sacrifice of those who work tirelessly on power and phone lines, ensuring that electricity flows to our homes and businesses, even in the face of challenging conditions.

Lineman Appreciation Day stems from a bill passed by the 113th Congress in 2013, according to National Today. It honors the crucial role linemen play in keeping our infrastructure running smoothly. The date was selected to recognize their efforts, especially during emergencies like Hurricane Sandy in 2012, when their fast response was pivotal in restoring important services.

In the Boise area, we owe a debt of gratitude to the skilled linemen who labor day in and day out to keep our lights on and our communication channels open.

Northwest Lineman College | Meridian, Idaho

Among these dedicated professionals are those trained (and training) at the Northwest Lineman College, headquartered in Meridian, Idaho. Many of you have seen this college as you're driving down Meridian Road, but how much do you know about it?

Established in 1993, this private vocational technical college specializes in preparing individuals for careers in the power delivery industry. With campuses in Meridian as well as Oroville, California; Denton, Texas; and Edgewater, Florida, the college plays a vital role in training the next generation of linemen throughout the country.

Not only is the job hard, but it's incredibly dangerous. In today's technological age, we heavily rely on their work for our everyday activities. From powering our homes to maintaining communication networks, their efforts are indispensable. Let's come together in the Treasure Valley to express our gratitude to these linemen who ensure our communities function seamlessly, regardless of the weather or disaster—whether rain, snow, or shine.

