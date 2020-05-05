Local Animal Abuse Video Makes National Headlines [Graphic]

Editors Note: The following story originated locally and has since taken off on a national scale. We felt it was important to bring an accurate explanation of what is known at this time. Before watching, please be aware that some viewers may find this video is graphic and/or violent.

A video that surfaced this morning is now garnering attention from all over the United States and unfortunately, it originated right here in the Treasure Valley.

The video, which appears to have been posted to a Snapchat story via a user named 'London' (as seen in the lop left corner) shows a woman punching a dog with boxing gloves on. While according to many, the original video is no longer available, several copies are spreading across Reddit, Twitter, and beyond-- nationwide.

The video shows a female, who many on social media have identified, punching a German Shepherd in the face and head. She even speaks in the video about how hard she was hitting the dog.

According to Idaho's News Channel 7, the Idaho Humane Society has received a flood of phone calls about the video. This afternoon, I saw that the Boise Police Department was responding to folks who were concerned by saying that they were aware of the video and that the Idaho Humane Society was investigating.

The Idaho Humane Society has an Animal Care and Control department, and they told KTVB that the charges being considered would fall under Idaho's misdemeanor animal abuse statute which covers: "every person who cruelly whips, beats, or otherwise maliciously treats any animal"

You can read more of that statute, HERE.

On a personal note, I have seen many posts attacking the female in the video as well as her father. No claims have been confirmed and I think in a time when we're all feeling very frustrated because of the times we're living in, it's important to take the high road. No matter what. Animal abuse is unacceptable and I trust that authorities will take the right action and justice will be served as deemed fit.

The video below is graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.

