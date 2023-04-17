Lori Vallow Trial: 5 Shocking Ways She Could Be Set Free

She has been married five times, lost her two children, has been called the Idaho Cult Mom, and is on trial for two counts of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder. Her name is Lori Vallow or Lori Vallow Daybell, and a jury in Ada County, Idaho, will determine whether the forty-eight-year-old will walk free or spend the rest of her life in prison.

The prosecution will continue calling witnesses Tuesday as week two of Vallow's trial begins. The first week was filled with shocking grizzly descriptions of the remains of her two children, Tylee and JJ. The public also learned that Lori was drawn to Chad Daybell during their first meeting while both were married to Charles and Tammy.

National, regional, and local reporters have camped outside the courthouse relaying every detail of the case. Our legal system pledges that everyone is innocent until proven guilty. A defendant is given every advantage against the state, which proves guilt. An example of the system favoring Vallow is her trial being moved to Ada County, where the jury pool was more extensive.



If anyone polled the Idaho or American court of public opinion, most would say that Vallow is guilty. However, public opinion is not a tool used in the courtroom. Could she get away with it? Some legal scholars have told us how a jury could find her not guilty.

Could Lori run free after her trial? We look at five ways to allow Lori Vallow to be free again.

Five Real Possibilities Of Lori Vallow Being Found Not Guilty How she could be on the loose one more time.

Inside Lori Vallow's Murder Trial A look at the past and what to expect as she fights for her life.