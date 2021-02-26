McCall Extends Facemask Order for 45 Days

There has been a lot of "mask talk" once again in the Treasure Valley. The recent decision by the Board of Health at Central District Health Department actually LIFTED the mask order for Ada and Valley Counties. Now, the City of Boise has a standalone order in place. There can be a lot of confusion around this given Boise is in Ada County--Mayor McLean's order remains in place no matter what happens to the county.

Just announced last night, the City of McCall is taking steps to address the order that was dropped for them in Valley County.

So, if you have friends and family in McCall or maybe you're planning on taking advantage of the popular getaway destination yourself, here is what you need to know.

Effective immediately, a mask requirement has gone into place for the City of McCall per the approval of the McCall City Council. The order is actually enforceable, too. Should authorities feel it is appropriate given the circumstances, on a case by case basis, you may be given a $100 citation and fine.

In a former version, the mask mandate that was in place in McCall had a few exceptions. If you had a medical exemption, a mask was not required to be worn for you. Now, anyone that claims they have a medical exemption for wearing a mask must provide documentation. This is important to note, as if you DO have one of those exemptions, you'll want to make sure you get something from a medical professional.