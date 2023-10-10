Mental Health Matters: Call to Action from Caldwell Police Chief

There was an incident on October 9, 2023, where the Caldwell Police Department responded to a potentially catastrophic situation on West Easy Street, emphasizing the vital role of reporting and seeking help for mental health issues.

Around 5:30pm, officers were alerted to a man shooting a handgun in the air, and in the nearby ditch bank. He was reportedly making distressing comments about self-harm. The prompt reporting of this incident by citizens allowed law enforcement to intervene skillfully and efficiently.

Caldwell Police Officers, Canyon County Sheriff Deputies, and Idaho State Police worked together to establish a secure perimeter and inform the nearby residents. And without further incident, police were able to deescalate the situation by verbal communication and transport the man to the closest hospital, where he was treated for self-inflicted injuries.

As for the charges, the Caldwell Police Department reports that unlawful discharge of a firearm in city limits, disorderly conduct, and resist and obstruct charges are currently pending.

Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram commended his officers for their peaceful resolution, and he stressed the importance of seeking help for mental health issues, saying, "If you are having suicidal thoughts or are in a mental crisis, please know that you are not alone. Our officers will help you and be there in your time of need."

In times of crisis, for you or people you know, it is crucial to remember that help is always available. The Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline at 988 provides 24/7 free and confidential support. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of reporting potentially dangerous situations and seeking assistance for mental health concerns, ultimately helping to save lives and maintain community safety.

