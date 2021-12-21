Meridian Welcomes Scheels and their 65 foot indoor Ferris Wheel

In another economic move that reinforces the valley's westward influence, Meridian will now welcome Scheels to the 10-mile Crossing complex.

Longtime business experts have predicted that the 10-mile road will become the new Eagle Road in the Treasure Valley. Eagle road is the most traveled road in the state and is a source of entertainment and frustration due to the continued congestion.

YouTube

The move to Meridian and closer to Canyon County signals that the growth will continue in the West Ada / East Canyon area. High Schools, a new Mormon temple, several grocery stores, and thousands of homes have been built in the area during the last five years. Scheels landing in Meridian reinforces Meridian's pro-business environment.

Youtube

Mayor Simison should be credited with continuing the policies of his predecessor Tammy de Weerd. Simison knows how to attract businesses to Meridian as he served Mayor de Weerd as her chief of staff before being elected to succeed her.

Why Meridian?

Scheels CEO shared his thoughts in a release announcing the Meridian location.

"We could not be more excited to announce Scheels is coming to Idaho," said Scheels CEO Steve M. Scheel. "Our company has been studying the Boise market for more than a decade and was pleased to find the best possible location for our store at Ten Mile Crossing in Meridian. We want to thank the development teams at SCS Development, Brighton Corporation, and Ball Ventures for making this project possible, and we are thrilled to bring a new shopping experience to the Treasure Valley."

What is Scheels? To sum it up, a sports store yet so much more. According to the release, Scheels will have a 65-foot Ferris wheel inside the store. Yes, you read that one correctly, a 65-foot Ferris inside Ferris wheel in Meridian, Idaho. Along with the Ferris wheel, the store will feature a 16,000-gallon saltwater aquarium. Arcade games, sports simulators, along with a restaurant and coffee shop, are just some of the entertainment options at the new Scheels. We forgot to mention there's an indoor mountain within the store.

The company says it expects to hire over 400 employees to work in their new Meridian location.

Price War: Albertsons vs. Whole Foods for Thanksgiving Grocery prices for common Thanksgiving staples gathered the week of November 1, 2021, on Albertsons.com and WholeFoodsMarket.com.

Explore the 6 Most Expensive Homes on the Market in Boise This Fall During the week beginning October 29, 2021 these were the 6 most expensive homes on the market in Boise.

These Are The 10 Cheapest Gas Stations In The Boise Area If you are searching for the cheapest gas prices in the Treasure Valley, start here first. Here are the gas stations with the lowest prices right now, based on Regular Unleaded.