Meridian Teacher Named Idaho Teacher Of The Year 2022

Congrats to Todd Knight at Crossroads Middle School in Meridian, Idaho's teacher of the year for 2022!

This is so cool! Mr. Knight over at Crossroads Middle School got this distinguished awward for 2022 and it came with a cool $1,000. In fact, he didn't even know it was going to happen. He was surprised when cameras, lights and a reporter from KTVB walked into the room with balloons and a big check! This is a teacher who is truly making a difference in his students lives by working hard, and keeping things fun and interesting for them.

Superintendent Ybarra made the announcement in a press release and said, “I love this Teacher of the Year process for reminding us how many truly remarkable teachers we have in Idaho who make education a transformative experience. We received about 150 nominations this year that resulted in 39 teacher applications, and learning about these educators’ creativity, passion and impact on students is energizing and inspiring. This year’s winner, Todd Knight, exemplifies those qualities, building relationships and collaboration with students, fellow teachers and the community.”

So cool to know that we have so many great teachers here in the state of Idaho working hard to make a difference in our community and in the lives of students around the Treasure Valley. A special congratulations to Mr. Todd Knight of course as he's won the award for 2022, it'll be interesting to see who picks up this award next year but I suppose we'll have to wait 365 days to find out!

