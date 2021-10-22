Meridian YouTuber Teaches You To Make Mini Pumpkin Pies

Thanksgiving is just weeks away and one of the great staples of Thanksgiving is... Pumpkin Pie! Check out this recipe for mini pumpkin pies from a Meridian YouTuber!

Get our free mobile app

First off, subscribe to Natasha's Kitchen on YouTube if you haven't yet... She's got a great channel, and she's right here in the Treasure Valley! Now, this time around, it's all about pumpkin pie. Mini pumpkin pies to be specific, and somehow these look tastier and fancier than any pumpkin pie I've ever had. Maybe it's the dusting of cinnamon on top of the frosting? I'm not sure but let's get ready for yum!

Thanks to Natasha's YouTube channel, we know these are the ingredients you'll need:

Mini Pumpkin Pie Ingredients: ►1 homemade pie crust disk, or 2 store-bought pie crust rolls ►15 oz pumpkin puree ►1 large egg ►1 large egg yolk ►1/2 cup packed light brown sugar ►1/4 cup granulated sugar ►1 tsp pumpkin pie spice ►1/2 tsp cinnamon ►1/4 tsp salt ►1 tsp vanilla extract ►3/4 cup evaporated milk, 6 oz Ingredients for Whipped Cream: ►1 cup heavy whipping cream ►3 Tbsp granulated sugar ►1/2 tsp vanilla extract

Once you have that, then you can get started on these delicious mini pumpkin pies. Here's the only downside in my opinion. If you eat "mini" pumpkin pies, who's to tell you when you've eaten too much? What's equivalent to an actual piece of pie? What happens if I eat ten? Maybe not everyone will have this issue but I'm quite the pumpkin pie fiend!

The 17 Coolest Places in the Boise Area to Grab Ice Cream As Voted By You

Every Idaho Restaurant Featured on Food Network