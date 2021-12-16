The owners of Revuj Medspa are amazing ladies. Wendy and Stacey had a vision and a dream years and years ago and through hard work and focus they made Rejuv Medspa a reality. Rejuv has been serving and providing beauty and med spa services to the Treasure Valley for over 16 years. The professional talent, exuberant kindness, and gorgeous detail sets the place apart.

Like any business there are ups and downs, good times and hard times. Right now is a hard time. Rejuv Medspa located off of Overland in Meridian caught fire. The fire luckily was stopped before it consumed everything, the smoke damage however is massive. They are forced to close their store and stop services until January 19th.



As I am sure you know the holidays are typically the busiest time of the year and the season most booming with sales and services. Unfortunately due to this unexpected turn of events, Rejuv has been forced to close to the public while they deal with cleaning and renovations where needed. They did however come up with a last second and clever way to keep some business moving along.

If you are still trying to figure out what to get someone for the holidays, consider a gift card from Rejuv Medspa. They do amazing services and I promise you will not be disappointed - speaking form someone who uses Rejuv myself. By purchasing a gift card from Rejuv this holiday season you will also be helping out a long standing local business who has just had something devastating happen. Thank goodness no one was hurt. <3



