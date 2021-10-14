Have you ever wanted to live off the grid? Maybe you had a bad day, bad week, or even bad year and wanted a peaceful re-do. Maybe you got away - really away- on vacation and it felt so good you thought 'Hey I could do this'.

I lived in Alaska for nearly 5 years. I can tell you that is one place where people really want to get away from it all too. Rural Alaska is brutal yet breathtaking. Many lived off the grid in the state. Some in not much more than a shack while others lived off the grid in stunning homes in the middle of nowhere. This Idaho couple decided to take a few steps back in society and few steps forward for themselves and live off the grid with their family.

While off the grid to many, mean staying off social media, for Nikki Mulder it's not. In fact Nikki embraces her and her families 'off the grid' lifestyle and shares it with the world via her Instagram page fittingly named our_offgrid_life.

According to Love Exploring, Nikki and her husband met in the armed forces and have two boys together. The boys do quite a lot to help around the house and property. From the looks of things they are loving the off the grid life too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki (@our_offgrid_life)



The family put some real blood, sweat and tears into their glorious home. They designed and built it themselves and continue to add, build, revise and work on the home and property, constantly making it better and better.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nikki (@our_offgrid_life)

The family uses little electricity and has solar panels for what they do use. They burn fires to keep the house warm and even often to cook. They have hens and ducks for eggs and even keep bees for honey and pollination. They also homeschool the boys.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki (@our_offgrid_life)

They are about 20 minutes to the nearest town and go in when needed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki (@our_offgrid_life)

So what do you think, could you put in the work it takes to live off the grid? Would you want to?

