Miller’s Mission Begins In Benefitting The Boise Rescue Mission

Please join us at the Wal-Mart on Garrity and Franklin this week as we begin our spring edition of Miller's Mission. Our twice-a-year fundraiser benefits the Boise Rescue Ministries, a nonprofit faith-based program that aids people experiencing homelessness, drug addicts, and veterans who need your help.

We're broadcasting live, and I'll be here till 6 pm every night until Saturday. Our campaign is called Pennies for Progress, meaning we need as many of your pennies, dollars, and donations to help the Mission get through the soon-to-be-hat summer days. Items that most of us don't think much about can make a massive difference in the lives of Idahoans living at the Mission, whether in Nampa or Boise.

How The Boise Rescue Mission Changes the lives of the Homeless Townsquare Media loading...

Here are a few items that can make a difference:

Newborn Diapers (up to 3 months)

Baby Wipes

Sunscreen and Bug Spray

Travel Size Hygiene Items

Nail Clippers and Tweezers

OTC Pain Relievers - Child and Adult

OTC Allergy Meds - Child and Adult

Bottled Water

Chips and Crackers Individual Size

Cooks and Snakes Individual Size

Canned Meat (Chicken etc..)

Trail Mix and Beef Sticks

Fruit Snacks and Fruit Cups

Child/Teen Hats and Sunglasses

Child/Teen Swimwear

Women's Summer Pajamas

Men's New Underwear

Batteries AA, AAA, C, D

Outdoor Activity Items

Standard-sized Pillows

Twin Sheets And Pillow Cases

Shower Curtains and Liners

Towels and Washcloths

Beach Towels

We love the pennies! YouTube loading...

You can pick up those items at our Nampa location. We're happy to receive your donations and give them directly to the Boise Rescue Mission. You can donate online here if you can't make it to Nampa.

Larry Gebert YouTube loading...

Please join us on air, online, or in-person to help the Boise Rescue Mission.

Treasure Valley Subaru Boise Rescue Mission Check Presentation On 5/19/2023 Rob with Treasure Valley Subaru presented a check to the Boise Rescue Mission.

Treasure Valley Subaru Boise Rescue Mission Check Presentation On 5/19/2023 Rob with Treasure Valley Subaru presented a check to the Boise Rescue Mission.