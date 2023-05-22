Miller&#8217;s Mission Begins In Benefitting The Boise Rescue Mission

Miller’s Mission Begins In Benefitting The Boise Rescue Mission

KEVIN MILLER/KIDO TALK RADIO

Please join us at the Wal-Mart on Garrity and Franklin this week as we begin our spring edition of Miller's Mission. Our twice-a-year fundraiser benefits the Boise Rescue Ministries, a nonprofit faith-based program that aids people experiencing homelessness, drug addicts, and veterans who need your help.

We're broadcasting live, and I'll be here till 6 pm every night until Saturday. Our campaign is called Pennies for Progress, meaning we need as many of your pennies, dollars, and donations to help the Mission get through the soon-to-be-hat summer days. Items that most of us don't think much about can make a massive difference in the lives of Idahoans living at the Mission, whether in Nampa or Boise. 

Here are a few items that can make a difference:

Newborn Diapers (up to 3 months)

Baby Wipes 

Sunscreen and Bug Spray 

Travel Size Hygiene Items 

Nail Clippers and Tweezers 

OTC Pain Relievers - Child and Adult 

OTC Allergy Meds - Child and Adult 

Bottled Water 

Chips and Crackers Individual Size

Cooks and Snakes Individual Size 

Canned Meat (Chicken etc..)

Trail Mix and Beef Sticks 

Fruit Snacks and Fruit Cups 

Child/Teen Hats and Sunglasses 

Child/Teen Swimwear 

Women's Summer Pajamas 

Men's New Underwear

Batteries AA, AAA, C, D

Outdoor Activity Items

Standard-sized Pillows 

Twin Sheets And Pillow Cases 

Shower Curtains and Liners 

Towels and Washcloths

Beach Towels

You can pick up those items at our Nampa location. We're happy to receive your donations and give them directly to the Boise Rescue Mission. You can donate online here if you can't make it to Nampa. 

Please join us on air, online, or in-person to help the Boise Rescue Mission.

Treasure Valley Subaru Boise Rescue Mission Check Presentation

On 5/19/2023 Rob with Treasure Valley Subaru presented a check to the Boise Rescue Mission.

Next Step - Boise Rescue Mission

Boise Rescue Mission's Next Step Housing Facility. Next Step is currently under construction. Next Step will be able to house many families and give them access to on-site laundry rooms, shared kitchens, activity rooms, and much more.
