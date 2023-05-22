Miller’s Mission Begins In Benefitting The Boise Rescue Mission
Please join us at the Wal-Mart on Garrity and Franklin this week as we begin our spring edition of Miller's Mission. Our twice-a-year fundraiser benefits the Boise Rescue Ministries, a nonprofit faith-based program that aids people experiencing homelessness, drug addicts, and veterans who need your help.
We're broadcasting live, and I'll be here till 6 pm every night until Saturday. Our campaign is called Pennies for Progress, meaning we need as many of your pennies, dollars, and donations to help the Mission get through the soon-to-be-hat summer days. Items that most of us don't think much about can make a massive difference in the lives of Idahoans living at the Mission, whether in Nampa or Boise.
Here are a few items that can make a difference:
Newborn Diapers (up to 3 months)
Baby Wipes
Sunscreen and Bug Spray
Travel Size Hygiene Items
Nail Clippers and Tweezers
OTC Pain Relievers - Child and Adult
OTC Allergy Meds - Child and Adult
Bottled Water
Chips and Crackers Individual Size
Cooks and Snakes Individual Size
Canned Meat (Chicken etc..)
Trail Mix and Beef Sticks
Fruit Snacks and Fruit Cups
Child/Teen Hats and Sunglasses
Child/Teen Swimwear
Women's Summer Pajamas
Men's New Underwear
Batteries AA, AAA, C, D
Outdoor Activity Items
Standard-sized Pillows
Twin Sheets And Pillow Cases
Shower Curtains and Liners
Towels and Washcloths
Beach Towels
You can pick up those items at our Nampa location. We're happy to receive your donations and give them directly to the Boise Rescue Mission. You can donate online here if you can't make it to Nampa.
Please join us on air, online, or in-person to help the Boise Rescue Mission.