Miller’s Mission Day 1

Today is our first day of our twice a year campaign to help the Boise Rescue Mission help feed Treasure Valley Families. The Boise Rescue Mission does not solicit or receive any funds from the government. Every program that the Mission provides to men, women, children, and veterans is funded by your local donations. The Mission houses folks that through no fault of their own have lost their homes and livelihoods.

The Boise Rescue Mission also has one of the most effective programs for drug rehabilitation called the New Life Program. It's an intense program that is demanding and faith based. It's success has been responsible for many folks rebuilding their lives after failing to find the right path over addiction.

Over the years, we've had the fortunate opportunity to join the Boise Rescue Mission in raising funds and awareness. Every Fall we ask you for turkeys and in the Spring its pennies or other goods. Several graduates of the New Life Program have given back by becoming employees of the Mission.

We'll be living at the Nampa Wal Mart on Garrity and Franklin till Saturday night at 6pm. Some media experts believe this year could be a record year for holiday shopping. Others, who've been impacted by Covid layoffs are hurting. If you're looking to get a jump start on your holiday shopping or giving, please consider stopping by and donating a turkey. It may not seem like a big donation, but a turkey can go a long way to feeding Treasure Valley Families.