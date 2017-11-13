Miller’s Mission Day 1: How One Turkey Can Make a Difference

It's that time of year again, time for turkeys, food, cash, and clothes. Here's how your donations make a difference in the lives of Treasure Valley Families.

Throughout the month of November, you can purchase 'turkey bucks' for $15 at any Treasure Valley Walmart location. For every turkey bucks purchased, you help provide a turkey for a family in need this Thanksgiving.

Kevin Miller will personally be at the Nampa Walmart located at the Garrity and Franklin cross streets, where you can donate turkeys, food, cash, and other items. All gifts are tax deductible.

Not planning on visiting a local Walmart? You can still donate online, anytime, at Boiserm.org.

Here's a list of current needs: