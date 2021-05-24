Miller’s Mission Day 1: What You Can Do To Help

Today we kick off our Spring campaign to help the Boise Rescue Mission. Thank you to everyone who has already stopped by to donate. We appreciate your kind donations and prayers. The Spring edition of Millers Mission is a challenge, but we are so blessed for the opportunity to aid our friends.

What the Boise Rescue Mission Provides

The Boise Rescue Mission is more than a homeless shelter. They provide:

Drug rehabilitation programs.

Education programs.

Living assistance for affordable housing.

So many other programs without the aid of any government funding.

They fund their good works through local donations, big and small, provided by you, our Treasure Valley Community.

Miller's Mission

Twice a year, we live at the Walmart in Nampa on Garrity and Franklin, providing awareness. The entire week of the Kevin Miller in Morning will be dedicated to hearing real-life success stories from folks who had nothing and now proudly give back to the Mission. If you can't stop by, you can donate online at www.Boiserm.org. We'd appreciate you sharing this message with all of your friends to help us spread the message of hope, love, and compassion.

The months ahead

Reverend Bill Roscoe, CEO of the Boise Rescue Mission, shared his thoughts on this year's Spring campaign. "We know going into the Spring that support is going to go down; it goes down every year; that's why Miller's Mission is here to help get us through the Summer months."

What we need

Please consider joining Kevin Miller and the crew this week in Nampa. Here's a list of the items that are needed:

Sunscreen and Bug spray

Body Lotion and Body Wash

Deodorant, Men, and Women

Qtips

Razors

Feminine Hygiene Products

Nail Clippers

Cold Cereal and Oatmeal

Ketchup and Mayonnaise

Jam and Jelly

Salad Dressing

Cooking Spices

OTC Pain Relievers, Adult and Child

OTC Allergy Medication, Adult and Child

Cough Drops

Vitamins C and D. Multi-Vitamins

Batteries AA, AAA, C, D

Walmart Gift Cards

Shoes for Men

Pajamas for Women

Clothes for Kids

Twin Sheets and Pillow Cases

Towels/Wash Cloths

Toilet Paper and Paper Towels

Napkins

Plastic Wrap and Foil

Diapers/Pull-ups and Baby Wipes size five and up

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.