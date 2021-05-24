Miller’s Mission Day 1: What You Can Do To Help
Today we kick off our Spring campaign to help the Boise Rescue Mission. Thank you to everyone who has already stopped by to donate. We appreciate your kind donations and prayers. The Spring edition of Millers Mission is a challenge, but we are so blessed for the opportunity to aid our friends.
What the Boise Rescue Mission Provides
The Boise Rescue Mission is more than a homeless shelter. They provide:
- Drug rehabilitation programs.
- Education programs.
- Living assistance for affordable housing.
- So many other programs without the aid of any government funding.
They fund their good works through local donations, big and small, provided by you, our Treasure Valley Community.
Miller's Mission
Twice a year, we live at the Walmart in Nampa on Garrity and Franklin, providing awareness. The entire week of the Kevin Miller in Morning will be dedicated to hearing real-life success stories from folks who had nothing and now proudly give back to the Mission. If you can't stop by, you can donate online at www.Boiserm.org. We'd appreciate you sharing this message with all of your friends to help us spread the message of hope, love, and compassion.
The months ahead
Reverend Bill Roscoe, CEO of the Boise Rescue Mission, shared his thoughts on this year's Spring campaign. "We know going into the Spring that support is going to go down; it goes down every year; that's why Miller's Mission is here to help get us through the Summer months."
What we need
Please consider joining Kevin Miller and the crew this week in Nampa. Here's a list of the items that are needed:
Sunscreen and Bug spray
Body Lotion and Body Wash
Deodorant, Men, and Women
Qtips
Razors
Feminine Hygiene Products
Nail Clippers
Cold Cereal and Oatmeal
Ketchup and Mayonnaise
Jam and Jelly
Salad Dressing
Cooking Spices
OTC Pain Relievers, Adult and Child
OTC Allergy Medication, Adult and Child
Cough Drops
Vitamins C and D. Multi-Vitamins
Batteries AA, AAA, C, D
Walmart Gift Cards
Shoes for Men
Pajamas for Women
Clothes for Kids
Twin Sheets and Pillow Cases
Towels/Wash Cloths
Toilet Paper and Paper Towels
Napkins
Plastic Wrap and Foil
Diapers/Pull-ups and Baby Wipes size five and up