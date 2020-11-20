Miller’s Mission Day 5: Still Time to Give

Thank you to everyone who has stopped by the Wal Mart in Nampa on Garrity and Franklin. Your donations will feed Treasure Valley Families this holiday season. However, it's just not food that makes a difference. Some of the most watched shows on a variety of platforms are about curing hoarding. Take a look at your closets or spare rooms, have some clothes that you can't fit into anymore? Why not clean out those rooms and donate those clothes to folks here in the Treasure Valley.

Kevin Miller/KIDO Talk Radio

A big thank you to our friends in law enforcement who joined us today. Our friends from the Ada County Sheriffs Department stopped by to drop off several turkeys. We can never express our gratitude to our men and women who wear the badge to protect and serve. Thank you to Deputy Chief of Police Meridian Police Department Tracy Basterrechea who has joined us for many years during our two campaigns.

Kevin Miller / KIDO Talk Radio

Please consider stopping by the Wal Mart before Saturday night at 6pm. The Boise Rescue Mission will begin feeding families in Nampa Saturday morning. Usually, the Mission will serve families a warm meal and a to go box. Tomorrow the Mission will giveaway a food box turkey, potatoes, stuffing, onions, jello, cake mix, and other wonderful thanks to your generosity.

Although our Fall Campaign will end on Saturday night, you can donate online throughout the year to continue helping our fellow Idahoans. Click Boiserm.org for more details.