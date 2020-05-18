Miller’s Mission: Why Were Here

We begin our ninth year of Miller's Mission broadcasting from the Nampa Wal Mart on Garrity and Franklin. You may ask yourself, why is a conservative talk show host broadcasting from a store parking lot? What does that have to do with politcs?You'd be correct, Miller's Mission has nothing to do with politics. It has everything to do with serving our community. Our campaign to raise funds, goods, and food for the Boise Rescue Mission began during the great recession. The Treasure Valley was a different place them. Unemployment was at an all time high, the roads were congestion free and some neighborhoods had only one home in them.

The first Miller's Mission was me living at the River of Life shelter in Boise. I was surrounded by men who had lost everything and were working to rebuild their lives. I saw the working poor being fed daily by the workers of the Boise Rescue Mission. I saw an organization that does so much without government funding.

So we'll be here till Saturday at 6pm collecting your goods that will make a difference in our community. Won't you help us, help them? You can donate online by clicking here.