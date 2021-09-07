What mom doesn't need an extra stash of cash? I mean, it will probably end up going to the kids, but still, it's nice to have. "Mom Team" will be a space for us to swap ideas and inspire each other on the supermom journey, and we'll start with side hustles.

There are so many things they don't tell you about what life will be like after having kids, and there is just no way to prepare for 90 percent of it. If there is any sort of mom handbook it's out the window after the first few diaper changes and we decide to wing it, for about eighteen years.

Things I never said until I had kids:

Get that syrupy fork out of your hair.



Why are you eating a shoe?



Straws are not for ears.



You're going to give the dog a panic attack.



Open, close, open, close. Stop! You're going to wear out the hinges.



Pumpkin spice lotion is for wearing, not licking.

And so many others. I'm sure you can add to the list too, and please do. You can always chime in on our socials, the app, or via email because let's face it, if we are not entertained by parenthood we will forget that the piles of laundry, school permission slips, and shoes that have been outgrown are good things.

Moms have an abundance of many things, but time and money are not always among them. We have plenty of thermometers, stain remover, appointment reminders, and Lego-induced pain, but we're short on hours in the day, and sometimes money. There is a trick to finding a side hustle that makes life better and not worse, and here are a few ideas. If you have more secrets to success, let us know!

8 Perfect Side Hustles for Busy Boise Moms Moms may not have loads of extra time, but there are ways to make money by adding an opportunity that fits with what you're already doing, or lets you tend to it when your schedule allows. You got this, supermom.

Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic CapEd Kids Day 2021 The 2021 Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic is underway! On Wednesday morning, pilots inflated their balloons but stayed in Ann Morrison Park to give kids free tethered rides before school!