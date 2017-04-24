Monday 04/24/17 – Kevin Miller Show

Today's guests: 7:am - Longtime Boise financial planner and radio talk show host Dave Petso with his weekly market outlook ; 7:35am - ACHD Commissioner Kent Goldthorpe warns about possible flooding along Boise River ; 8:am - Best selling author David Horowitz promotes his book, Big Agenda: President Trump's Plan to Save America ; 8:35am - Angie Bundy, wife of Ryan Bundy updates listeners on trials still continuing as the result of an armed standoff at the Bundy Ranch in Nevada with Federal officials.

6am

7am

8am