The Morrison Center first opened its doors in spring of 1984 and has since been one of the Treasure Valley's key locations for locals and visitors to enjoy the performing arts. Everything from major Broadway shows, to Live Television tapings, to incredible theatrical performances have graced the Morrison Center. Ballet Idaho, Opera Idaho, Harry Bellefonte, Jerry Seinfeld, Wicked on Broadway, and David Copperfield just to name a few.



The full name is Velma V. Morrison Center for the Performing Arts. The 10-story and over 2,000 seat center is in Boise State University campus right up against the Boise River. It is hard to find a better backdrop than the Boise River and the city behind. According to the website they -normally- host hundreds of lie entertainment and arts education shows and events.



The center had a massive slowing in the last 18 months like all event centers and is excited to get back in action. To celebrate reopening, Morrison Center is hosting an interactive and entertaining block party on September 11. Three different waves will take place you may choose to go at 1pm 3pm or 630pm.



The event will feature the Bandaloop Dance Company, which is known for pushing limits starts things off with a memorable performance on the Plaza to start. Then the Bandaloop Artistic Director Melecio Estrella has a special dance show called Transpire, in the main hall. It will feature Boise's Lauren Edson Dance (LED).

The event will also have some fantastic local artists will be there with their work. Art vendors and creative crafters will have booths to share and sell their work.

A block party can't be a block party without great food right? A spread and selection of food trucks and vendors will be right outside the center with options of delicious local options.

Tickets are only $10. This event would be fantastic for the whole family. The Morrison Center Endowment Foundation is financially supporting this event. The proceeds from the event then go to benefit the MC Education Fund.



Location: 2201 West Cesar Chavez Lane | Boise, Idaho 83725

Click here to find out more and purchase tickets. Be prepared with a mask, you will need one when you go inside.

