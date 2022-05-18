Idaho is divided into three geographical regions which include the Rocky Mountains, the Columbia Plateau, and The Basin and Range Province. Idaho’s unique landscape boasts plains created by volcanic eruptions, river-cut canyons including the deepest canyon in North America, and glacial trenches. With Idaho's textured, unique terrain, it's no wonder there's been an uptick in interest in bouldering and climbing for adventurers new to the sport.

From enthusiasts to professionals, Idaho is home to climbs that cater to all experience levels. From scenic views to challenging climbing or bouldering, this list features four of the top peaks to challenge in the Gem State. As with all climbing, make sure you take a friend and necessary equipment to safely enjoy the outdoor wonders of our beautiful state.

Mount Borah or Borah Peak

12,662’

Challenging route; length 8.2mi with an elevation gain 5,301’

You’re hitting this route? Better know what you’re doing; it's considered a difficult route. Those of you that don’t know or think you can, consult a professional guide.

Mount Borah Trail - Idaho | AllTrails

Baldy or Bald Mountain

9,150’

Boasts 3,100 feet of thrilling lift accessed trails

Challenging hiking trails including an 11-mile run that features wildflowers and beautiful views that make for a memorable climb.

Lift Tickets | Sun Valley

Castle Peak

11,185’

Those who champion the summit point, your reward is a view of 25 pristine lakes on clear days.

Castle Peak - IDAHO: A Climbing Guide

Diamond Peak

12,201’

Challenging 6.5-mile hike with an elevation gain of 4,619’

Even in the warm months you may encounter snow and ice that will prevent the summit! Exercise caution, and be prepared.

Diamond Peak - Idaho | AllTrails

