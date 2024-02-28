Nampa Police Ask for Public’s Help in Identifying Purse Snatcher

The Nampa Police Department posted to Facebook this morning, Wednesday, February 28th, 2024, seeking community assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a purse theft at a department store on the 16000 block of N. Marketplace Blvd.

See the suspect's description and the Facebook post below:

The post humorously kicks off by stating, "#CommunityCrimeFighters do you recognize this person? No, it's not Goldilocks. That is actually a long blond wig." The accompanying images reveal a person wearing a blond wig while pushing a shopping cart in a department store.

According to the Nampa Police Department, the suspect allegedly stole a shopper's purse, and the stolen item can be seen circled in the last photo shared in the post.

Authorities are now turning to the public for help in identifying the individual or anyone who might recognize someone with a similar distinct wig.

Nampa Police Statement on How YOU Can Help:

The Nampa Police Department urges individuals with any pertinent information to please contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS or leave a tip at www.343.cops.com, emphasizing that people can provide tips and remain completely anonymous, and may even be eligible for a reward.

Residents of the Treasure Valley are encouraged to stay vigilant and report any information that might aid in the apprehension of the suspect and the recovery of the stolen property.

