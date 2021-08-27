Nampa Police Officer Involved Shooting

The streets in the Treasure Valley continue to be more dangerous for our police officers. This morning Nampa Police were involved in a shooting that is being investigated by an outside agency. Here are the details from the Nampa Police Department in a release:

Nampa Police Department received an emergency call about a man with a gun in the area of Lincoln and Elder St. in Nampa. Information provided was that this individual was walking in the street. As the caller drove in the area the suspect took a gun out. As they drove away he chased after them with the gun in his hand.

Nampa Police Officers responded and located the suspect in the area of Sherman and Banner St. As officers approached the suspect he pulled a gun out and officers fired shots striking the suspect. The suspect died at the scene.

The Canyon County Critical Incident Task Force has been activated with Canyon County Sheriff's Office leading the investigation.

The officers are reported to be doing okay after the incident. In the last few months, we've seen more and more police officers involved in shooting incidents. Whether it's because of the political defund of the police movement or more people moving into Idaho, our area is becoming more dangerous. Through the dedication of local police officers, we all can live in a safe place.

Don't forget to join us next month for the second annual Back the Blue event in Caldwell, Idaho, on September 17, 2021, from 6 pm to 9 pm.