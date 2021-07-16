Nampa Police Shoot Kill Woman

Nampa Police were engaged in a shooting Friday involving a female opening fire on a group of officers. The Nampa police detail the events that led to the fatal shooting in a media release.

On July 16 at 12:22 this afternoon, Nampa Police Officers responded to a trespassing complaint in progress in the 3800 block of Teakwood Dr. in Nampa. Officers located a female suspect, a 51-year-old Nampa resident, in the driveway of the residence. Officers also confirmed that this individual had warrants for her arrest.

The suspect was parked in a vehicle in the driveway when officers approached her. Officers asked her to exit the vehicle multiple times, but she did not comply. An officer opened the door to the vehicle, and she then sped off and struck a patrol vehicle. Officers pursued her vehicle to the 500 block of Mulberry Loop.

The suspect pointed and fired her firearm at officers, and officers returned fire. The suspect was transported to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries. No officers or anyone else was hurt.

The incident is under investigation from outside the Nampa Police Department. The Canyon County Critical Incident Task Force is investigating this incident along with the Idaho State Police. The ISP will be the lead investigative agency.

Law enforcement across the country has been under severe criticism for the last few years. A group of individuals organized a protest outside of the Boise Police Department over a recent arrest. You can read about our need to support law enforcement here.

The job of law enforcement is not an easy one in today's politically correct world. We don't have to look far to see the consequences of what happens when you attack law enforcement. It's only through the dedication of law enforcement that allows all of us to live in a much safer world than living in Seattle or Portland.

