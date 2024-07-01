Nampa Prepares For Massive God and Country Festival

Idaho holds a special place in the hearts of the American public, especially as it became a state on July 3rd, 1890. As we all know, July 4th is Independence Day in America. This year, the 2024 Treasure Valley God and Country Festival will be held on July 3rd at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater.

The 58th Annual God and Country Festival is a night of inspiration and song and is home to the largest fireworks display in the Treasure Valley. The sky will be ablaze with a spectacular show, a fitting way to celebrate Idaho and kick off the Independence Day festivities.

Admission is free, and doors open at 5:30 p.m., providing an early start to the evening's festivities. Several local and state government officials will attend as the community begins praying for our nation, military, first responders, and leaders.

The music headliners are Honi Deaton and her band Revival Road. Honi is a three-time Female Vocalist nominee and a three-time Dove Award Nominee. She appeared at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, when not in Idaho.

The main speaker is Colin Higginbottom, pastor of Awaken Church's Boise campus; he is a passionate speaker with a love for Jesus, our country, and putting a fight in God's people for every sphere of culture.

At the end of the evening, there is an incredible fireworks display featuring patriotic and Christian music synchronized by the professionals at Fireworks America. Thousands of Idahoans will surround the Idaho Center from CWI to Walmart, watching the skies light up with patriotic splendor.

