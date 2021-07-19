Nampa Welcomes Snake River Stampede [Photos]

In another sign of the welcomed return to normalcy, Nampa welcomed the Snake River Stampede back to Idaho. The week long event kicks off with the annual Buckaroo Breakfast benefiting the 4H Clubs throughout the Treasure Valley.

It's not unusual to see a family of four, five, or more kids serving flapjacks, sausage links, eggs, and anything else for breakfast for the first two days of Stampede week. If you're new to Idaho or the Treasure Valley, the Snake River Stampede has been an institution for well over one hundred years. It returns to its prominence after a year off due to COVID health restrictions. The rodeo is one of the largest in the country and brings an economic punch to Idaho.

Members of the volunteer staff told us that between 10-12 million dollars would be spent this week in our area. Cowboys from as many as twenty-eight states will be competing for one of the most significant cash prizes in Western Rodeo Competitions.

The Buckaroo Breakfast is the official start of the big week for cowboys and cowgirls of all ages. From the stampede's web site: Thousands of volunteers and hours made the event successful, and in the late 1980s, the Nampa Chamber decided to grow the event from one day to multiple days. In the late 1990s, the event was also held on Saturday, but as one can imagine, volunteers proved to be getting thin at that point. In the early 2000s, the breakfast went to Saturday-only and it became a daylong activity for the Chamber. But five years ago when the volunteers waned again, the practice was dropped by the Chamber.

HERE'S A LIST OF EVENTS STARTING TOMORROW



BUCKAROO BREAKFAST – An all-time favorite Western style Buckaroo Breakfast will be held 7:00 a.m. – 10 a.m., indoors at the Ford Idaho Center. Cost is $5.00 per person.

RODEO SLACK COMPETITION - Rodeo lovers “Slack Competition” in Team Roping in the rodeo arena at the Ford Idaho Center starting at 8:30 a.m. Free and open to the public.

IN THE ARENA - Rodeo opening night. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Pre-rodeo events begin at 6:45 with the Junior Rodeo and Mutton Busting for kids 5-7 years old. Rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m. The Snake River Stampeders Night Light Drill Team will perform an intricate riding drill in the dark wearing lights on their horses and clothing. The Calf Scramble event where 4-H and FFA teens will try to catch and halter a calf and take it across a predetermined line, will be held during the rodeo.

In the Amphitheater – “Amp It Up” Gates open at 5:30. Live telecast party of the Snake River Stampede Rodeo on a 12’ x 20’ Big Screen set on the stage. Food Trucks, Vendors, Shopping, VIP Dinners. Full Amenities for fun. Jackpot Goat Roping nightly from 5:30 – 7:30. Live music on stage immediately after the rodeo by Jeff Crosby & The Refugees.

Wednesday, July 21, 2021

PINK ON THE DIRT- Luncheon to support Stampede for the Cure will be held at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

IN THE ARENA – Stampede for the Cure Night. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Pre-rodeo events begin at 6:45 with the Junior Rodeo and Mutton Busting for kids 5-7 years old. The rodeo action starts at 7:30 p.m. The Snake River Stampeders Night Light Drill Team will perform an intricate riding drill in the dark wearing lights on their horses and their clothing. This is Stampede for the Cure night and funds are raised to fight breast cancer. All fans are encouraged to wear pink to the rodeo.

In the Amphitheater – “Amp It Up” Gates open at 5:30. Live telecast party of the Snake River Stampede Rodeo on a 12’ x 20’ Big Screen set on the stage. Food Trucks, Vendors, Shopping, VIP Dinners. Full Amenities for fun. Jackpot Goat Roping nightly from 5:30 – 7:30. Live music on stage immediately after the rodeo by Jesse Dayne & The Sagebrush Drifters.

Thursday, July 22, 2021

RODEO SLACK COMPETITION - Rodeo lovers “Slack Competition” in Steer Wrestling in the rodeo arena at the Ford Idaho Center starting at 8:00 a.m. Free and open to the public.

IN THE ARENA – Patriot Night at the rodeo! We salute the men & women of our armed forces. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Pre-rodeo events begin at 6:45 with the Junior Rodeo and Mutton Busting for kids 5-7 years old. Rodeo action starts at 7:30 p.m. The Snake River Stampeders Night Light Drill Team will perform an intricate riding drill in the dark wearing lights on their horses and their clothing.

In the Amphitheater – “Amp It Up” Gates open at 5:30. Live telecast party of the Snake River Stampede Rodeo on a 12’ x 20’ Big Screen set on the stage. Food Trucks, Vendors, Shopping, VIP Dinners, Full Amenities for fun. Jackpot Goat Roping nightly from 5:30 – 7:30. Live music on stage immediately after the rodeo by Darci Carlson.

Friday, July 23, 2021

RODEO SLACK COMPETITION - Rodeo lovers “Slack Competition” in Tie-Down Roping in the rodeo arena at the Ford Idaho Center starting at 8:00 a.m. Free and open to the public.

IN THE ARENA - Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Pre-rodeo starts at 6:45 p.m. Pre-rodeo events begin at 6:45 with the Junior Rodeo and Mutton Busting for kids 5-7 years old. Rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m. The Snake River Stampeders Night Light Drill Team will perform an intricate riding drill in the dark wearing lights on their horses and clothing. The calf scramble event where 4-H and FFA teens will try to catch and halter a calf and take it across a predetermined line, will be held during the rodeo.

In the Amphitheater – “Amp It Up” Gates open at 5:30. Live telecast party of the Snake River Stampede Rodeo on a 12’ x 20’ Big Screen set on the stage. Food Trucks, Vendors, Shopping, VIP Dinners, Full Amenities for fun. Jackpot Goat Roping nightly from 5:30 – 7:30. Live music on stage immediately after the rodeo by Cliff Miller Music.

Saturday, July 24, 2021

IN THE ARENA -Matinee Performance – Family Day (alcohol free). Gates open at 10:30 a.m. Pre-rodeo events begin at 11:15 with the Junior Rodeo and Mutton Busting for kids 5-7 years old. Visiting rodeo Queens and Rodeo Officials will then be introduced. Rodeo action begins at 12 noon. The Snake River Stampeders Night Light Drill Team will perform an intricate riding drill in the dark wearing lights on their horses and their clothing. The calf scramble event will be held during the rodeo.

IN THE ARENA – SNAKE RIVER STAMPEDE FINALS: Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Pre-rodeo events begin at 6:45 with the Junior Rodeo finals and Mutton Busting. The rodeo will begin at 7:30 p.m. The Snake River Stampeders Night Light Drill Team will perform an intricate riding drill in the dark wearing lights on their horses and their clothing. The top 12 professional rodeo contestants in each event will compete for the 2021 Stampede championships in their events.

In the Amphitheater – “Amp It Up” Gates open at 5:30. Live telecast party of the Snake River Stampede Rodeo on a 12’ x 20’ Big Screen set on the stage. Food Trucks, Vendors, Shopping, VIP Dinners, Full Amenities for fun. Jackpot Goat Roping nightly from 5:30 – 7:30. Live music on stage immediately after the rodeo by Andrew Sheppard.