Nampa Starts Chip Sealing Today

Nampa has announced that it's time to begin the chip sealing process once again. Today, the city announced that today would start their annual maintenance project that is the bane of all who drive on our roads.

Nampa believes that most of their chip sealing work will be completed by the end of August. The Nampa Street Divisions plan is to chip seal 11 arterial roads along with 15 subdivisions. Work begins on the arterial roads, the first beginning at Sunny Ridge Road at East Holly Street from Greenhurst to Colorado. Following that work, chip sealing will start on Constitution Way from Sunny Ridge to 12th Avenue.

Nampa joins their colleagues in Ada County High District, who are beginning their chip sealing efforts today. Nampa has shared some tips on how to avoid the delays while roads are being maintained. Here is a list of safety tips courtesy of the Nampa Street Division.

The speed zone in chip zones areas is 20 mph.

Please help keep workers safe. Be mindful of crews working in chip seal areas.

Parking on streets during the chip seal process is prohibited from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Once signage is removed, street parking may be resumed. Every attempt will be made to notify owners of vehicles parked in the right-of-way prior to towing

You can read where Ada County will begin their chip sealing work here.

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.



