Nathan Apodaca’s Next Move

Forget Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram; the latest social media must-have is Tik Tok. The app is so powerful it survived President Trump's attempt to ban it when he was in office.

Tik Tok is in the business of 'turning nobodies into somebodies,' says the Wal Street Journal. The Journal took a look at how many folks have made money off of their Tik Tok videos.

Idaho's most famous Tik Tok star Nathan Apodaca (Dogface208) continues to make money off his short video. He's the gentleman who was seen riding his skateboard while drinking Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice. He couldn't afford to fix his truck and was riding his board to work. The resulting revenue from the video allowed Mr. Apodaca to buy a home with cash.

He told WGN, "I was driving to work, and it wouldn't drive. I have less than ten minutes to get to work. I had my juice and board with me. I need to get a video up before I go to work, and Dreams was right on top. I saw the video in my head, I went down the hill, got the video done."

He told WGN his Instagram account went from around 30,000 to 3.3 million followers. The former potato worker's video was viewed over 72 million times. He was homeless and living in a tent while he was working.

Mr. Apodaca has found new work as a creative/video consultant for businesses around the country. He still lives in Idaho Falls when he's not traveling around the country.

