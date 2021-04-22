Nathan Apodaca’s Next Move

Forget Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram; the latest social media must-have is Tik Tok. The app is so powerful it survived President Trump's attempt to ban it when he was in office.

Tik Tok is in the business of 'turning nobodies into somebodies,' says the Wal Street Journal. The Journal took a look at how many folks have made money off of their Tik Tok videos.

Idaho's most famous Tik Tok star Nathan Apodaca (Dogface208) continues to make money off his short video. He's the gentleman who was seen riding his skateboard while drinking Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice. He couldn't afford to fix his truck and was riding his board to work. The resulting revenue from the video allowed Mr. Apodaca to buy a home with cash.

He told WGN his Instagram account went from around 30,000 to 3.3 million followers. The former potato worker's video was viewed over 72 million times. He was homeless and living in a tent while he was working.

Mr. Apodaca has found new work as a creative/video consultant for businesses around the country. He still lives in Idaho Falls when he's not traveling around the country.

The challenge for Tik Tok folks is that lighting doesn't strike twice. Here is a link to how you can master Tik Tok and become its next superstar.


