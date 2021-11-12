Bryan Harsin has almost completed his first entire football season as the head football coach of the Auburn Tigers. Despite doubts due to his outsider status, Harsin has been a surprisingly successful hire for the Tigers. 24/7 Sports says that Harsin is leading all first-year coaches in a Power 5 Program.

The former Boise State Coach still faces Alabama at the end of the season in the iconic Iron Bowl match up on 'The Plains.' ( For non-Auburn Fans, that's what they call Auburn's home field.) Did anyone think that Harsin would be 6-3 and ranked number 17 in the country? Perhaps those closest to the coach, but Bryan Harsin bet on Bryan Harsin, and it's paying off for him and the Tigers.

Harsin shared his thoughts with 24/7 Sports:

"We've been with our players long enough now for them and everybody to know what it is we're trying to accomplish," Harsin said. "That's one thing. The challenge is doing the same things you know work day after day and the continuation of working to be successful.

Harsin, a Boise Native, could've stayed at Boise State and lived a comfortable life. As we found out with his emails last year, Harsin wanted the Broncos to compete at the highest levels. Sadly, the university couldn't keep up with his commitment. Now he's taken those standards to the toughest neighborhood in college football, the SEC West.

Harsin's alma mater Boise State has had a challenging year with first-year coach Andy Avalos. The sellout campaign failed, along with several avoidable losses. Several players associated with the program were happy that Harsin left because he wasn't a 'player's coach.'

It appears the Auburn Tigers appreciate his approach, and their success only reinforces that Harsin knows what he's doing way down south.

Kellen Moore: Dominance Over The Years Kellen Moore's 50 career victories as the starting quarterback at Boise State University remain the most by any QB in NCAA football history. Moore, who was touted as one of the most brilliant minds in college football has now taken those brains to the NFL where Dallas fans can't get enough of him.

Brawl at Fresno State Goes Viral Fans in Fresno were in a sour mood on Saturday evening. Boise State was in town to take on the Bulldogs and we aren't sure what caused this brawl but the stands were far from calm during all of this!

Chris Petersen Through The Years Coach Chris Petersen Boise State to Washington to Fox Sports

Boise State's Blue Field Celebrating 35 years Boise State's Blue Field