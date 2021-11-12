National Publication: ‘Bryan Harsin Should Be SEC Coach of the Year’
Bryan Harsin has almost completed his first entire football season as the head football coach of the Auburn Tigers. Despite doubts due to his outsider status, Harsin has been a surprisingly successful hire for the Tigers. 24/7 Sports says that Harsin is leading all first-year coaches in a Power 5 Program.
The former Boise State Coach still faces Alabama at the end of the season in the iconic Iron Bowl match up on 'The Plains.' ( For non-Auburn Fans, that's what they call Auburn's home field.) Did anyone think that Harsin would be 6-3 and ranked number 17 in the country? Perhaps those closest to the coach, but Bryan Harsin bet on Bryan Harsin, and it's paying off for him and the Tigers.
Harsin shared his thoughts with 24/7 Sports: "We've been with our players long enough now for them and everybody to know what it is we're trying to accomplish," Harsin said. "That's one thing. The challenge is doing the same things you know work day after day and the continuation of working to be successful.
Harsin, a Boise Native, could've stayed at Boise State and lived a comfortable life. As we found out with his emails last year, Harsin wanted the Broncos to compete at the highest levels. Sadly, the university couldn't keep up with his commitment. Now he's taken those standards to the toughest neighborhood in college football, the SEC West.
Harsin's alma mater Boise State has had a challenging year with first-year coach Andy Avalos. The sellout campaign failed, along with several avoidable losses. Several players associated with the program were happy that Harsin left because he wasn't a 'player's coach.'
It appears the Auburn Tigers appreciate his approach, and their success only reinforces that Harsin knows what he's doing way down south.
