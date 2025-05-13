For college football fans, we are officially entering the off-season. Spring practice is over, and we won't see any more movements out of the despicable transfer portal. Sports fans across the country are planning vacations, working on their home projects, and doing anything that needs to be done before the return of their favorite pastime.

Boise State Football continues to prepare to top last year's historic season. The Broncos truly outkicked the coverage in securing a coveted third spot in the first-ever twelve-team college football playoff.

Sadly, the team didn't perform against Big 10 power Penn State. Ashton Jeanty is not in the NFL, and surprisingly, no one is turning heads. Coach Spencer Danielson must now prove he can succeed without offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter.

College football media members are producing their too-soon top twenty-five rankings to pass the time. Networks review every team's schedule to determine which matchup will garner the most ratings.

Last year, Boise State's biggest game of the year against Oregon in Eugene wasn't broadcast on the network but on their streaming service, Peacock.

This year, the Broncos will travel to historic South Bend, Indiana, to take on the University of Notre Dame. NBC once again has the game, but it has decided that Boise State is worthy of being shown on the entire network.

NBC's decision is huge news for the Broncos due to the massive national exposure of Notre Dame Football.

The game will either be in the afternoon or at night, where the majority of the population will have a chance to see Boise State compete against the Fighting Irish.

Although Notre Dame lost the national title to Ohio State, it has been beaten at home, most recently by the Thundering Herd of Marshall.

