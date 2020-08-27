Never Trumpers Unite Against President Trump

You won't see the past few Republican Nominees at this week's RNC Convention. In fact, not a few, but hundreds of former Bush, Romney, and McCain staffers are backing Joe Biden over President Donald Trump, reports Politico. Over 230 former GOP officials from the George W. Bush administration collected to announce support for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, citing President Trump's handling of the pandemic as reason to note vote Republican.

Over 100 former campaign staffers for the late John McCain signed a statement announcing that voting for Biden is "of national interest", according to The Independent. 34 former members of Senator Mitt Romney's staff published a letter at- get this - romney4biden.com to say they're now "backing a man we fought to defeat." Why are so many Republicans backing Democrat Joe Biden for president? Is it time to end the two-party system? Have you ever voted outside of your party?