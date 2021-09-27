Nampa Boys & Girls Club just opened a new site in Caldwell last week. The center has already made some big positive impacts with youth in the area after less than a week. The new club was able to open in part because of a $1 million grant from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. This is the first site in Caldwell and a needed one. According to Idaho Press, families and parents in the Caldwell area have been asking about a Caldwell location for quite some time but the closest was in Nampa. Finally Caldwell has it's own that is able to serve up to 150 youth and families are loving it. The new location is at Indian Creek Academy off Fillmore Street.

Boys & Girls Clubs of America is a national nonprofit organization with local chapters across the country. According to The Boys & Girls Clubs of America website, they have about 4,300 clubs and serves more than 4.4 million youth. The club’s mission is to help kids succeed by providing a safe space, caring mentors, and programs to help kids succeed academically and personally, according the organization’s website.

The new club in Caldwell serves students and youth in grades K-5 and even buses kids to the site after school from Washington, Van Buren, and Wilson elementary. Right now the new Caldwell location only serves K-5 but there are hopes to expand to serving middle school and high school students eventually.

With afterschool childcare being such a financial burden on families this is a wonderful alternative. Kids even get substantial after school snacks every day when they get to the club before starting fun and organized activities, sports and games.

The cost of the kids attendance is covered mostly through donations. There is just a $25 annual fee per child and parents must attend an orientation. The next available one is this Wednesday September 29th from 6p-7p.

