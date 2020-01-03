The BSU Broncos had an exciting season that ended with a bitter loss to our beloved coach Pete. Oh yeah we could of done without that BYU loss but I digress. So what's next or as the kids say... Whats good? Well as the new saying goes... New year, new stadium..

Boise State University just announced that a complete remodel of the east side of Albertson's Stadium is planned in the near future. According to KTVB Boise State said that the project will touch every aspect of Bronco Athletics. The changes include an exterior facelift, expanded concourse, upgraded amenities, premium seating, a brand-new academic center and a dedicated home for BroncoLife. Here are some of the proposed changes.

9000 square foot Academic Center with counselor offices, tutoring rooms, classrooms and study areas.

Expanded Concourse 30 feet wide, providing concessions and restrooms.

5000 Square foot club featuring a private entrance, bar, restrooms. coat check and concourse access.

36 Covered & heated Loges equipped with a TV, tabletop and direct access to the club.

300 Club seats, spacious, chair-backed, ample leg space with direct access to the club

All of this sounds pretty fancy and will definitely improve the appeal and quality of the game day experience if it happens. Naysayers are claiming that this is simply a way to create some excitement around the Broncos after the disappointing end to the season. Keep in mind that this project still has to be approved.