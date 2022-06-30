Northern Idaho is trying to locate a mother who left a newborn, just hours old, on the front doorstep of an apartment.

KTVB Says, "The Coeur d'Alene Police Department (CDAPD) found an abandoned newborn baby on the steps of an apartment complex early Thursday morning. Medical personnel arrived and took the baby to Kootenai Health to be evaluated. Police said the baby appeared to be a full-term, healthy baby. The baby, who police said was born just hours before they arrived to the apartment, was wrapped in a towel and left in an outside stroller."

No one seems to have seen or heard anything. Police in Northern Idaho are looking for the mother or anyone in relation to the newborn or anyone who knows or saw anything. This is still an ongoing investigation and we do not know what is in store for the new baby. We will do our best to keep you posted as more information is released.

