Could this Losing NFL Team Hire Kellen Moore as their New Coach?

Kellen Moore is having a very successful year as the offensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys. Dak Prescott, the Dallas Quarterback, is having a career year. Now one of the NFL's most historically brands is looking at Moore as their new head coach.

The Chicago Bears look to be in the market for a new head coach as their current head coach Matt Nagy is under fire for poor performance. Windy City Gridiron reports that Moore is the leading candidate to be the Bear's next head coach. The site ran a tournament that had Moore being the popular choice among folks on Twitter.

Kellen Moore: Dominance Over The Years Kellen Moore's 50 career victories as the starting quarterback at Boise State University remain the most by any QB in NCAA football history. Moore, who was touted as one of the most brilliant minds in college football has now taken those brains to the NFL where Dallas fans can't get enough of him.

As a Boise State player, Moore led the Broncos to a 50-3 while quarterbacking the team. He played in the NFL for years and moved quickly into the coaching profession. Moore's play-calling has been praised by many within the NFL coaching community. Although he is relatively young at 33, it would not be unusual for the Bears or other teams to offer him their head coaching spot.

During last year's draft, the Bears drafted quarterback Justin Fields from Ohio State. Fields have shown a ton of potential but has not shown the same success as the New England Patriot's first-round draft pick Mac Jones.

Experts predict that Moore would be the perfect choice to help in the development of Fields as he has been credited with Dak Prescott's development. The current coach Matt Nagy is not expected to return for another season. Some believe he will be fired before the end of the season.

Famous Boise State Coaches A list of some of the most successful and famous Boise State head football coaches.

If the Cowboys go far or win the Super Bowl expect Moore to move to another team as their new head coach.

Chris Petersen Through The Years Coach Chris Petersen Boise State to Washington to Fox Sports

Boise State's Blue Field Celebrating 35 years Boise State's Blue Field