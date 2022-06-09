No, this isn't click bait.

ICYMI: Idaho’s job market is hot for entry-level workers.

attachment-absolutvision-82TpEld0_e4-unsplash loading...

Photo by || Unsplash

According to the Idaho Department of Labor, the Gem State’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is more than on the mend.

In fact, it’s thriving like your ex’s post break-up revenge body.

attachment-andre-taissin-DBvEoaU3ICs-unsplash loading...

Photo by || Unsplash (You're welcome.)

The first quarter of 2022 saw a historically low seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.7% back in March—the lowest rate ever recorded since the IDL started keeping books in 1976.

attachment-alden-skeie-cBx1EygM3BM-unsplash loading...

Photo by || Unsplash

Help Wanted Online is a national index that measures change in advertised digital job postings and monthly employment trends.

attachment-linkedin-sales-solutions-6ie6OjshvWg-unsplash loading...

Photo by || Unsplash

One month after Idaho’s unemployment rate "hit pan," HWOL reported “2.1 job openings for every unemployed Idahoan looking for work.”

attachment-jeriden-villegas-VLPUm5wP5Z0-unsplash loading...

Photo by || Unsplash

But despite the celebratory record low, Gem State employers remain hamstrung in the surge to fill employment vacancies. Put another way, Idaho has more jobs than it has citizens to fill them, spurring employers to “hire people that may have been once overlooked, like teens and young adults.”

attachment-wes-hicks-4-EeTnaC1S4-unsplash loading...

Photo by || Unsplash

Given the timing, it’s an especially exciting opportunity for higher education students on summer break looking to make money—which brings us to our final destination!

attachment-element5-digital-jCIMcOpFHig-unsplash loading...

Photo by || Unsplash

Whether you’re a higher education student or someone looking for entry-level work, we rounded up a list of opportunities—remote and on-site—that pay top dollar for your time and talents. Each position was posted by an Indeed-verified employer with compensation rates of $22.00 an hour or more.

attachment-jud-mackrill-Of_m3hMsoAA-unsplash loading...

Photo by Unsplash

NOW HIRING: Entry-Level Boise Jobs That Pay Over $30.00 An Hour

attachment-jordan-whitfield-sm3Ub_IJKQg-unsplash loading...

Photo by || Unsplash

To find more remote or on-site positions within this pay range and skill level, apply the filters listed below on Indeed Boise!

Filtered by: Entry level Within 50 miles of Boise Salary: $22.50+/hour Education: high school degree Remote & on-site



Good luck, friend! You got this!

Get our free mobile app

These Jobs Pay $100k and You Never Have to Leave Idaho... or Home Here are the best jobs you can find that are paying $100k a year! The best part? You never have to leave your house.

Top Reasons Why Idahoans Are Ditching Their Toxic Jobs Idahoans are sick of being mistreated in their workplaces, so they're saying: "Boy, bye."

Best Seasonal Jobs In The Treasure Valley You Can Get Right Now

The Best Boise Companies to Work For Based on Employee Reviews Power to the people! Here are the best-reviewed places to work by the employees who work for these places according to GlassDoor.com.

How to Begin Working as a Bounty Hunter in the State of Idaho If you're looking for a career change, perhaps becoming a bounty hunter in Idaho is the move for you!

Every Idaho Company Should Do THIS To Improve Their Workplace We’re ready to put on pajamas and get back to work.

These Idaho Businesses Were Voted the BEST Place to Work in 2021 We spend so much of our lives working... we might as well love where we work.

Do You Have What It Takes To Work Dispatch For Nampa Police? With the Nampa Police Department seeking to fill a dispatch position, we looked into what it takes to serve as an Emergency Services Dispatcher.