Whether you like them or not, we all have to agree that the Old State Saloon in Eagle, Idaho, knows how to get attention. As we reported here, the bar supports Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The organization has been under fire for carrying out President Trump's plan to save America from too many illegal immigrants, criminal and noncriminal, raising questions about the saloon's political stance and its impact on local perceptions of immigration issues.

Although the bar has received extensive national attention for their stance, free beer for a month for helping ICE deport illegals, local media has yet to cover the story. Platforms as diverse as Newsweek and the Blaze have covered the story while no local outlets, with the exception of this one, has covered the story.

The bar has been the home of Idaho Conservatives since it opened for business a few years ago. Well known national Conservative podcasters have traveled to the bar to tape their shows sometimes via livestreams. The bar's owner has appeared on Newsmax Television.

No word from anyone national groups who would either support or protest the bar's stance on supporting ICE. We'll continue to cover the story as it develops.

