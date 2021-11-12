It's been billed as the best holiday bazaar in Idaho by Food & Wine magazine, and it's happening in Boise. There's an opportunity for a sneak peek ahead of the crowds too.

Boise's Wintry market is an "upscale indie art/craft show" that was named the best holiday bazaar in Idaho by Food & Wine magazine and one of the best in the West by Sunset magazine. These are the gifts that you won't find under every tree, and Boise gets to be the host city.

Wintry Market organizers say on their Facebook page that the market consists of "innovative and original items produced using traditional art/craft methods by 100 regional artists & crafters." That includes food, coffee, booze, and non-alcoholic drinks too, so you will not be hungry while you're browsing. Think art, clothing, hiking gear, and attire, jewelry, glassworks, pottery, metals, and more, and put a serious dent in your holiday shopping list. For the complete vendor list, click HERE.

The 10th annual Wintry Market is set for Saturday, Nov 13th, and Sunday, Nov 14th from 9 am to 5 pm on the main floor of the Boise Convention Centre in Downtown Boise, on the Grove Plaza and the address is 850 W. Front Street. You should enter through the front doors facing the fountain only. Admission is $5 and kids 12 and under are free. You can buy tickets online until November 11th, and after that tickets can be purchased at the door.

Oh, and you can get a head start! On Friday, November 12th from 6-9 pm, they're having a special preview night and you can browse for ten bucks per person.

It's an indie craft and artisan fair with unique makers who have limited stock on hand, so your best bet is probably going to be checking out the sneak peek or going early on Saturday for the best selection.

This will be another great spot to walk slow, sip coffee, and catch up with friends while you're knocking out parts of your gift list. And keep checking our Christmas 2021 section of the app and website for more opportunities. Have fun!

