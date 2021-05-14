Original Stretchlace Company on Shark Tank Tonight

The Original Stretchlace Company will be featured tonight on the ABC television show Shark Tank. We had a chance to catch up with owner Jamie Montz this morning on the Kevin Miller Show on KIDO Talk Radio.

She explained how excited she and her family were to finally watch the episode that was filmed a year ago when most of the country was shut down. You can read our first two articles profiling Jamie's company here and here.

Photo Courtesy of ABC Television Shark Tank

We believe Jamie and her husband will be the last pitch of the night. There's a whole set of media experts that report on what happens on Shark Tank. Jamie said that her husband was there for her during the grilling from the Sharks. They met in college at the University of Idaho.

Which Sharks are in the Tank Tonight?

Jamie explained that Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, and Daniel Lubentzky. Mr. Wonderful does live up to his namesake she reports.

ABC Television Shark Tank

The couple had to stand and smile for thirty seconds once they were let into the studio. The set features lots of cameras to ensure that every pitch and facial expression is covered during the back and forth. Jamie told us that thousands of business owners fill out extensive application forms for the opportunity to appear on Shark Tank. There are several steps before an entrepreneur flies in for the pitch. This year due to Covid protocols, the show was filmed in Las Vegas.

What are Stretchlaces?

In the video below you can see how the The Original Stretchlaces work on any type of footwear. Most businesses see a massive spike in online ordering during their broadcasts. Jamie told us that she believes her servers are up to the challenge. We will be reporting live tonight during the Shark Tank episode and we're working to get Jamie on Monday morning to go over tonight's episode.





