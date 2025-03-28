Pac-12 Vs Mountain West: Legal Battles Shape The Future Of College Athletics

College basketball is winding down. Soon, college football and basketball fans will turn their attention to the offseason, counting the days until the first fall practice. The battle to attract and retain players will keep radio and message board hosts occupied between the transfer portal and name, image, and likeness. ￼

The New York Times / The Athletic detailed the ongoing legal battle between the new Pac 12 and the partially rebuilt Mountain West Conference. Both sides were set to argue their positions in the lawsuit and countersuits against each other. The conferences want to settle the cost of several Mountain West teams, including Boise State, leaving to join the Pac 12.

The Mountain West will have to decide if they will accept a cash settlement instead of the high cost of litigation. Legal fees escalate quickly when one is dealing with millions of dollars involved in college athletics.

The Pac 12 wants to move on complete its media deal and find one or two more teams. The conference is desperate to become a power conference again. They haven't landed a commitment from a television network and a streaming service.

It will be a challenge for the Mountain West to succeed without Boise State, San Diego State, Colorado State, Fresno State, and Utah State. The conference offered UNLV and Air Force and enormous amount of money to stay. If the boondoggle of massive legal fees does not meet what was promised, perhaps we could see UNLV to the Pac 12?

