It's Holy Week throughout the world. For most churches and other houses of worship, parishioners have been praying remotely. One man of faith, Kenneth Copeland, is doing his best to eliminate the coronavirus through prayer. His recent sermon was captured on Twitter. He's invoking through the word of God to destroy the virus. You can watch it right here.

As you saw on the video above what Mr. Copeland asked for in front of his people. . Recently, the long-time televangelist summoned the "wind of God" in his sermon to send the disease from whence it came. "I blow the wind of God on you. You are destroyed forever, and you'll never be back. Thank you, God. Let it happen. Cause it to happen," the megachurch pastor proclaimed. Last month through "executed judgment," Copeland deemed the outbreak "finished" and "over" and claimed the US was "healed and well again." How are you getting through this pandemic?