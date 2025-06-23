Idaho is about to get a dose of unrivaled entertainment Tuesday night at Albertsons Stadium. It won't involve the belove Boise State Broncos Football team. Tuesday night's event features two of the hottest, most in-demand music artists.

Mr. Post err Malone is not coming to the Blue alone. He's bringing Chandler Walters, Wyatt Flores, and everyone's favorite superstar, Jelly Roll. Mr. Roll has been to Idaho several times, including two years ago at the Boise Music Festival.

Like Mr. Malone, Mr. Role is a big fan of the West, primarily the state of Utah. Perhaps Mr. Role will build a home in Idaho, as he plans to do in Utah. The multi-talented star has recently lost nearly 200 pounds.

Idaho has been a favorite of Mr. Malone. He was seen at a Boise State Football game during last year's season. The artist also showed up at Caldwell's iconic Indian Creek Steakhouse. You can see the photos of his visit here.

A massive crowd is expected Tuesday night, which means local streets, bars, and law enforcement will be put to the test. Boise Police have issued an advisory to inform the public on how to enjoy the evening safely.

Do Not Drink and Drive – Always designate a sober driver or use rideshare, taxi, or shuttle services. The Treasure Valley DUI Task Force will have increased patrols in the area Tuesday night.

Alcohol Restrictions – Drink responsibly and only in designated areas. The 10 to 10 Zone will NOT be in effect for this event, and underage drinking laws will be enforced .

Open Containers – Open containers of alcohol are not allowed in parking lots or on neighborhood streets.

Be Respectful – Please use crosswalks, dispose of trash properly, and be courteous to nearby residents and businesses.

Parking – Park only in legal areas. Illegally parked vehicles may be ticketed or towed. Please check out the parking garage options at Boise State ahead of time.

Bag Policy – To speed up stadium entry, avoid bringing bags unless they comply with Boise State’s clear bag policy. Only clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags (12 ” x 12 ” x 6 ” or smaller), small clutches/wallets (6.5 ” x 4.5 ” or smaller), and inspected diaper or medical bags are allowed.