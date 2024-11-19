How Post Malone and Jelly Roll Are Boosting Boise State Football

Boise State Athletics continues finding additional resources to fund its highly successful football and other athletic programs. The team is currently in the hunt to defy history by becoming one of the top four seeds in the twelve-team college football playoff. Boise State achieves so much on the football field but is greatly outspent by all of the other top twenty teams.

Before a game is played, the winner is decided by how much money and resources a particular university uses to fund its programs. The more revenue, the more universities can offer athletes and coaches. The quest for more money means Boise State folks must become creative in finding it.

Garth Brooks Nissan Stadium Theo Wargo, Getty Images loading...

A few years ago, Garth Brooks sold out a few shows at Albertsons Stadium. The concerts were so popular that they brought additional money to Boise State and the entire Treasure Valley community. Many Idahoans have wondered whether or not they'd see another once-in-a-lifetime concert on Boise State's historic Blue Field.

Washington State v Boise State Getty Images / Loren Orr loading...

Today, Post Malone announced he will bring his magic to Albertson Stadium, and he's not coming alone. He's bringing Jellyroll, a Boise Music Festival Alumni, with him. Jellyroll is arguably the hottest musical act right now.

Here's how to get tickets to the show that many believe will go very fast.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in the U.S. beginning Wednesday, November 20 at noon local time until Monday, November 25 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

The Boise show will be on Tuesday, June 24. It is a great event that will benefit many, including Boise State Athletics.

Jelly Roll: 25 Stunning Facts About the 'Save Me' Singer Jelly Roll is country music's most fascinating character. His life has taken dozens of wild twists and turns, and he's been honest about all of it. Here are 25 facts about the "Save Me" singer and his family. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Post Malone Facts: 11 Things Country Fans Need to Know Everyone knows Post Malone (Austin Richard Post) was born in 1995, lived in Texas and serves up originally pleasing pop, hip-hop and country music. These 11 facts about the "I Had Some Help Singer" dig deeper and reveal the man beneath the tattoos and music. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes