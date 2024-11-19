How Post Malone and Jelly Roll Are Boosting Boise State Football
Boise State Athletics continues finding additional resources to fund its highly successful football and other athletic programs. The team is currently in the hunt to defy history by becoming one of the top four seeds in the twelve-team college football playoff. Boise State achieves so much on the football field but is greatly outspent by all of the other top twenty teams.
Before a game is played, the winner is decided by how much money and resources a particular university uses to fund its programs. The more revenue, the more universities can offer athletes and coaches. The quest for more money means Boise State folks must become creative in finding it.
A few years ago, Garth Brooks sold out a few shows at Albertsons Stadium. The concerts were so popular that they brought additional money to Boise State and the entire Treasure Valley community. Many Idahoans have wondered whether or not they'd see another once-in-a-lifetime concert on Boise State's historic Blue Field.
Today, Post Malone announced he will bring his magic to Albertson Stadium, and he's not coming alone. He's bringing Jellyroll, a Boise Music Festival Alumni, with him. Jellyroll is arguably the hottest musical act right now.
Here's how to get tickets to the show that many believe will go very fast.
Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in the U.S. beginning Wednesday, November 20 at noon local time until Monday, November 25 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.
The Boise show will be on Tuesday, June 24. It is a great event that will benefit many, including Boise State Athletics.
