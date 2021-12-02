President Trump on Idaho: ‘I Especially Love Your Potatoes’

How popular is President Donald Trump in Idaho? Is the former president popular enough to unseat a sitting Republican governor who is sitting on a record surplus and the lowest unemployment in Gem State History? There's a long way between the soon-to-be arriving cold December weather and the warmth of May's Republican Party Primary. However, President Trump continues to make his presence felt in Idaho.

The lieutenant governor held an event at a local restaurant with state legislators to sign the 1776 project. President Trump spoke explicitly about his endorsement of the lieutenant governor. "I just want to thank Janice McGeachin she's been a tremendous supporter. I've known Janice for a long time, and more importantly, I've been watching her over the years. She's an incredible patriot. She loves Idaho, and so do I. I especially love your potatoes. There's nothing like it. A great state with great people."

President Trump did not visit Idaho while he was in office. Idaho did provide the president with one of the most significant margins of victory in 2016 and 2020. His continued support of McGeachin could lead to a Trump Rally in Idaho.

What is the 1776 Project?



From their website:

1776 Unites represents a nonpartisan and intellectually diverse alliance of writers, thinkers, and activists focused on solutions to our country's greatest challenges in education, culture, and upward mobility. We are a project of the Woodson Center, a nonprofit organization that has worked for decades to fight for solutions to America's toughest problems.

One has to wonder whether or not the president's involvement is too soon. Idaho has a history of lousy polling when it comes to predicted election results. The state's large geographic area and it's small population challenge pollsters to get enough data to be credible.

Will the president's involvement cause other candidates to bail out and support McGeachin? There is a movement among activists to have a pre-primary debate between Ed Humphreys, Ammon Bundy, and Janice McGeachin. I don't believe that it will happen due to the work, effort, and money that has gone into their campaigns. It would be a huge ask for those folks not to see their movements until the bitter end.

