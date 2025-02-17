Idaho continues to lead the nation in attracting business to the Gem State. However, recent moves by Idaho's Conservative Legislature have drawn President Trump's welcomed attention.

Years ago, Idaho Conservatives were frustrated with the decisions made by then Speaker of the House Scott Bedke. Conservatives alleged the Speaker only put into position chairmen who wouldn't allow Conservative bills out of the committees or a vote on the House Floor.

Since Republican Mike Moyle became Speaker of the Idaho House, Conservatives have seen many bills come out of committee for full House votes. For example, the legislature has proposed and passed the firing squad bill, the increased fines for marijuana use bill, and the big one, school choice for Idaho students and parents.

Watch Governor Little advocate for school choice during his State of the State speech last month.

School choice has been debated for years at Gem State. The House passed Idaho House Bill 93 42-28. The move allows 50 million dollars in aid via tax credits to help parents with school tuition. Each parent would get $5,000 per student and $7,500 for special needs students.

The bill goes to the state Senate, where Democrats hope they can find Republicans to vote against its passage. Their wish became more demanding thanks to a special message from President Donald Trump.

It's very hard to say that very few Republicans will deny a direct request from the president. We expect this bill to be passed by the Senate and signed by the governor. We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

