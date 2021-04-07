Puppy Killer on the Loose

The Ada County Sheriff's Office and the Star Police Department need your help finding the killer of a nine-month-old Border Collie.

The authorities are investigating why the dog was a victim of being shot in their yard in Star, Idaho. The Border Collie was attacked by a pellet gun Monday afternoon.

The neighborhood, West Gambrell Street, is a quiet neighborhood near Star Elementary, the Star Barn, and several churches. Police were called Monday afternoon after the homeowner arrived home to find their beloved dog, Dixie, lying in their backyard. The dog was rushed to the local vet and was not able to survive the gunshot wounds.

The investigators are working to figure out what led to a 9-month-old Border Collie mix getting fatally shot by a pellet gun while she was in a fenced-in backyard in a residential Star neighborhood Monday. Police were called to a home on West Gambrell Street, which is in the Star Road/State Street neighborhood, just after 4 p.m. Monday.

When he came home earlier in the afternoon, a resident told investigators he discovered the family's 9-month-old dog, Dixie, lying in the back yard, where she was visibly injured.

The family rushed the dog to the vet, who determined she had been shot at least three times by a pellet gun, which shot "diablo" pellets, standard ammunition for air guns.

The dog was not able to recover from her injuries.

During that time, the family was not home during the day, and the dog was in the fully fenced-in backyard. There was no evidence of a break-in, according to the sheriff's office in a release.

The Idaho Humane Society has is offering a $1,000 reward for the person responsible. You can read the details below.

Please help the Ada County Sheriff's Office and the Star Police department find those responsible for Dixie's death. If you have any information, please call Ada County Dispatch at (208) 377-6790.