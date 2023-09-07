“Raise the Ruff” Project in the Boise Area Seeks Foster Heroes
UPDATE: The West Valley Humane Society (WVHS) is thrilled to provide a crucial update on their transformative "Raise the Ruff" project, which involves replacing the canvas roofs in the dog adoption buildings and kennels. Details of the project are outlined here.
With the first phase of the project set to commence on September 15th, they're extending a heartfelt plea to the community for support during this time.
WVHS is calling individuals and families in the Boise area to become foster heroes by opening their homes to dogs in need.
We're excited to report on the success they've had so far in preparation for this project, but they still need more foster heroes. In a recent press release, they said:
"Since the launch of the #RaiseTheRuff campaign, WVHS has successfully placed 24 animals in loving homes through adoption and fostering. However, 26 animals are still awaiting their forever families. Without more foster homes, these dogs may need to be relocated or remain in crates during construction."
Here are some helpful recourses:
- List of dogs available for adoption
- WVHS Volunteer Form
- Raise the Ruff Foster Form - West Valley Humane Society
- For questions please email foster@westvalleyhumanesociety.org
Important to know: During this time, the humane society is exclusively using their Adopt-From-Home program for owner surrenders. That way, they can reserve their kennels solely for stray dogs who are injured and/or in need of additional assistance.
In addition to fostering, the West Valley Humane Society is actively seeking volunteers to support their mission. There's a wide range of opportunities available for individuals looking to make a positive impact on the lives of these animals.