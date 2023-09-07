“Raise the Ruff” Project in the Boise Area Seeks Foster Heroes

UPDATE: The West Valley Humane Society (WVHS) is thrilled to provide a crucial update on their transformative "Raise the Ruff" project, which involves replacing the canvas roofs in the dog adoption buildings and kennels. Details of the project are outlined here.

With the first phase of the project set to commence on September 15th, they're extending a heartfelt plea to the community for support during this time.

WVHS is calling individuals and families in the Boise area to become foster heroes by opening their homes to dogs in need.

We're excited to report on the success they've had so far in preparation for this project, but they still need more foster heroes. In a recent press release, they said:

"Since the launch of the #RaiseTheRuff campaign, WVHS has successfully placed 24 animals in loving homes through adoption and fostering. However, 26 animals are still awaiting their forever families. Without more foster homes, these dogs may need to be relocated or remain in crates during construction."

Here are some helpful recourses:

Important to know: During this time, the humane society is exclusively using their Adopt-From-Home program for owner surrenders. That way, they can reserve their kennels solely for stray dogs who are injured and/or in need of additional assistance.

Oso | West Valley Humane Society Oso | West Valley Humane Society loading...

In addition to fostering, the West Valley Humane Society is actively seeking volunteers to support their mission. There's a wide range of opportunities available for individuals looking to make a positive impact on the lives of these animals.

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.

The Most Popular Dog Breed in Idaho May Surprise You

5 Fun & Easy Things To Do with Your Dogs This Weekend