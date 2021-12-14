Crime unfortunately never takes a day off. Fortunately, we live in an area where local law enforcement answers the call of duty. Warning the following video contains vulgarity from one of the folks watching the action.

As you'll see in the video, Boise Police have a dangerous job, and a simple routine is never simple. The plight of law enforcement is something that Idahoans take very seriously. We don't know why the truck driver didn't comply with law enforcement in the video. Or why anyone would not adhere to the police.

The holidays can be stressful for all of us, especially the men and women of law enforcement. Police officers work long holidays to keep the bad guys from harming us. Traffic challenges will continue to rise during the winter months. Although, excessive speeds in the summer contribute to multiple vehicle collisions.

From the governor to local mayors, the state of Idaho continues to express its support for law enforcement. It is not uncommon to see Idahoans buying meals or a cup of coffee for the police while they're on duty. Idaho is one of the safest states to live in compared to other states with a higher criminal activity rate.

Please make sure to let your local police officials know how much you appreciate their service to our state.

These 20 Crimes Are Still Unsolved in Boise Can you identify anyone in these photos or surveillance videos? The Boise Police Department is hoping that you can give them a tip leading to more information! Who would have thought that the City of Boise would have so many unsolved crimes!

5 Twisted Idaho True Crime Stories That Made National TV