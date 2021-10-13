Remote Location on Idaho’s Border Is One of The Best Places to See Stars

Sure we don't have a big city skyline and there aren't any oceans or beaches nearby, but we do have big open night skies that are perfect for stargazing.

One of the best places in the entire world to view a starry night happens to be right along the Idaho - Oregon border in the Owyhee Canyonlands. The area is so remote that according to the Campaign for the Owyhee Canyonlands, "no region in the United States is farther from major highways than the rugged canyonlands." Being so remote and situated in a high enough elevation, the Owyhee Canyonlands has been highly regarded as the most "pristine" location for stargazing in the United States.

Stargazing is considered to be a hallmark of the Owyhee Canyonlands. Truly, there is no other place like it. Scientists even say according to the Oregon National Desert Association, that in the next coming decade or so, the canyonlands may become one of the last places to view the stars and galaxy in the lower 48 without light pollution.

The sunsets that proceed are perhaps just as gorgeous as the stars themselves. Once the sun sets, immerse yourself in the darkness, and gaze up upon the millions of stars and catch a glimpse of the Miky Way. If you want to plan a trip to the Owyhee Canyonlands and get a front seat to nature's beauty, there are reportedly a few established campsites that backpackers and campers have set up, which you can use for stargazing.

