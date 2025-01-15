Report: Boise’s Kellen Moore Will Be New Dallas Cowboys Coach

Once again, it's Kellen Moore season, as the college football national title will be decided, and the NFL playoffs will continue. Last year, the Boise State Legend was looking for a job after an injury-filled year that derailed the Los Angeles Chargers' playoff chances.

Coach Moore lost a power struggle with Dallas Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy, necessitating the move to Los Angeles. The young coach was named offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles, and as they say, what a difference a year makes!

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones has shown Coach McCarthy the door, leading to media speculation on who will become the Dallas Cowboys' new coach.

Published reports say current Colorado Football Coach Deon Sanders has talked to Mr. Jones about possibly coaching the Cowboys. Further reports state that the coach wants to stay with the Buffalos or follow his kids to whichever NFL team drafts them.

Experts say Kellen Moore is the odds-on favorite to return to Big D as the new head coach.

Coach Moore has stabilized the shaky Eagles Offense, which advanced to the second round of the playoffs. He has interviewed with the other NFL teams looking for a new head coach.

The Jones family and Dallas Quarterback Dak Prescott love Kellen Moore. The coach is familiar with the organization as a coach and a player. Jerry Jones has hired former quarterbacks/coordinators in the past.

Coach Moore will have to wait to see if he is a finalist for the job as long as his Eagles are in the playoffs. They take on the Los Angeles Rams this weekend in Philadelphia.

