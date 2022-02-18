Rush Limbaugh Continues To Inspire All of Us

It's been a year since those who love radio lost our best friend. It doesn't matter if you agreed with his politics or approach; Rush Limbaugh was indeed America's Anchorman. Before Fox News, cell phones, blogs, and every other distribution we take for granted today, Rush Limbaugh performed his three-hour talk show five days a week.

Limbaugh died a year ago doing what he loved almost to the day he passed, entertaining and informing audiences. We all remember when we first heard Rush's voice. He was there for us for over thirty years of national syndication through elections, weddings, funerals, and other monumental life moments. He was our best friend who made us laugh, mad, and pause for a moment to ponder an issue on his show.

Rush Limbaugh Bill PuglianoGetty Images loading...

Rush's show was pure audio. Sure, later on, he had the ditto cam, but his brilliance was reserved for those of us who drive trucks, work in a warehouse, pound a keyboard; we always looked forward to hearing what he had to say about the issues of the day. Rush Limbaugh paved the way for talk show hosts and national music personalities like Ryan Seacrest, Elvis Duran, Howard Stern, and many others. Before Rush pioneered national radio, talk shows were bland.

Rushbo Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images loading...

The magic of the man from Cape Girardeau, Missouri, changed the landscape of radio and politics. There was a time when a Republican presidential candidate would appear on his show to boost his numbers before a presidential election. Despite fighting hearing loss and lung cancer, Rush never gave up. Unlike many, he didn't go quietly into the night enjoying his last days on earth at a tranquil beach. Rush did what he was born to do, talk on the radio.

President Trump Gives State Of The Union Address (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images loading...

President Trump awarded Rush the Presidential Medal of Freedom during his last State of the Union. You could see the humility in Rush's eyes as the first lady put the medal on him while his wife watched with tears in her eyes. What do I miss the most in a world without Rush? The feeling of enormous comfort that everything would be okay because Rush was looking out for us. Rush Limbaugh is still looking out for us, but now he's in Heaven listening to what we have to say.

Rush Limbaugh Gives A Speech In Michigan Getty Images loading...

